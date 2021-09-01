Monitor: NYPD officers underreporting use of stop-and-frisk

NEW YORK (AP) — A court-appointed monitor said Wednesday there is “substantial evidence” New York City police officers have underreported the number of times they've stopped and frisked people, likely skewing statistics tracking use of a tactic long scrutinized over racial bias.
“There is substantial evidence suggesting that many NYPD officers did not submit reports documenting all of their stops of civilians in years 2016 to 2019," monitor Peter Zimroth said in the latest in a series of oversight reports filed in federal court.