Money secured for long-sought Louisiana flood-control canal

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana will receive the federal funding needed to finance a flood-control project in the Baton Rouge region that has been on the drawing board for three decades.

Republican U.S. Rep. Garret Graves announced Thursday that nearly $1.4 billion in new federal funding for flood and hurricane protection projects includes $343 million for the Comite River Diversion Canal.

Combined with prior federal financing, Graves says the project has enough money for construction.

The 12-mile (20-kilometer) diversion channel will siphon high water from the Comite (KOH'-meet) River and send it to the Mississippi River, to reduce flooding near the Comite. Supporters say that could protect thousands of homes from future floods.

Gov. John Bel Edwards called the securing of the money "a historic step forward with this critical project."