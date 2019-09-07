Monday is deadline to register to vote in local primaries

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut residents have until noon on Monday to register to vote in Tuesday's primary elections.

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says people not already registered to vote must register in person at their local registrars of voters offices by the deadline to be able to cast ballots in the primaries.

Tuesday's primaries are for municipal posts in 23 towns and cities, including Bridgeport, Hartford and New Haven. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Merrill says that while it is too late for voters to switch parties, unaffiliated voters can still join a major party by the 12 p.m. Monday deadline.

Voters can check their registration status at www.myvote.ct.gov/lookup .

Sample ballots also are available on the secretary of the state's website .