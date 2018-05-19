Monaco to visit Roxbury library

Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will present a program with Dr. Lori Monaco May 21 at 5:30 p.m.

Monaco, whose previous programs have explored how the mind works and how the mind and the digestive system work together, will discuss the Law of Attraction.

Monaco will begin by providing a brief overview of the structures and functions of the brain, discussing how thoughts and emotions can work for or against us. She will provide insights into how a person can change thought processes to create positive changes in all aspects of their life, unlocking unlimited potential to manifest abundance in their life.

The doctor received her training at Central Connecticut State University and Sherman College of Chiropractic. She teaches at the Connecticut Center for Massage Therapy in Bridgeport and has lectured widely.

Following a period where she was the Department Chair of Health Sciences at CCMT, she now maintains a private practice and lectures.

Monaco worked alongside other chiropractors, massage therapists, podiatrists and mental health therapists who offered their services to the NYPD, NYFD, construction workers, National Guardsmen, and volunteers at Ground Zero in Manhattan just after the 9/11 attacks.

For information, call the South Street library at 860-350-2181.