Moller joins Cramer & Anderson office

Cramer & Anderson in New Milford has announced that Attorney Graham Moller has joined the firm as an associate.

Cramer & Anderson in New Milford has announced that Attorney Graham Moller has joined the firm as an associate.

Moller will focus on worker’s compensation and civil litigation.

A third-generation attorney, he recalls growing up with stimulating dinner table conversations that inspired him to pursue a career in the law.

His grandfather, the late William R. Moller, was a name partner for three different firms and considered one of the best trial lawyers in Connecticut.

His father, Attorney Barry S. Moller, is a partner with Cramer & Anderson, and his mother, Gina A. Pasquini, is also an attorney.

Moller has a bachelor of arts degree from Hobart College in Geneva, N.Y., with a major in economics and minor in public policy with a focus in law. He received a J.D. from the University of Connecticut School of Law.

He works primarily in the firm’s New Milford office, but resides in Danbury.

Cramer & Anderson may be reached at 860-355-2631.