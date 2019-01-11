‘Mockingbird’ series to start in Kent

Kent Memorial Library will kick off a three-part series, “The Kill a Mockingbird: An Exploration,” Jan. 12. Future programs will be held Jan. 19 and 26.

The events are appropriate for people aged 12 and older and will all be held at the town hall on Kent Green Boulevard.

Published in 1960, “To Kill a Mockingbird” won the Pulitzer Prize and became a classic of modern American literature. It has been translated into some 40 languages and sold more than 30 million copies worldwide.

The novel was and is widely praised for its sensitive treatment of a child’s awakening to racism and prejudice in the American South.

It has been named the #1 Book from America’s 100 most-loved books brought to the public by PBS’s The Great American Read.

A book discussion with a panel of educators, led by Athenaide Dallett, Ph.D., English department at Kent School, will be held Jan. 12 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The group will discuss why the book was voted by PBS viewers as their #1 Great American Read, whether the novel has stood the test of time, how might the novel impact a young African American reader differently from a young white reader, whether Harper Lee's portrait of Alabama in the 1930s is historically accurate and what the novel's aesthetic strengths and weaknesses are.

To get a copy of the book, sign up a the library’s front desk or listen to is on audiobook through the library, or visit the House of Books at 10 North Main St.

A book talk and signing, “Why To Kill A Mockingbird Matters - What Harper Lee's Book and the Iconic American Film Mean to Us Today,” will be held Jan. 19 at 3 p.m.

Author Tom Santopietro, well-known for his writing about American popular culture, will delve into the heart of the beloved classic and will show readers why “To Kill a Mockingbird” matters more today than ever before.

He will trace the writing of the book and its ongoing appeal; reveal the complete behind the scenes story of the film, from the earliest casting sessions to the choice of director and the three Oscars it won, to the 50th anniversary screening at the White House; explore what makes the movie and Gregory Peck’s performance so captivating, and how, at the time of the film’s release, Americans of every stripe wanted to believe that Atticus Finch reflected their own essential decency.

Santopietro’s book will be available to purchase.

A screening of the movie “To Kill a Mockingbird” (Not rated) will be offered Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m.

A snow date of Feb. 1 is planned.

Individuals who attend all three programs will have their names entered to win two tickets of the Broadway production of “To Kill a Mockingbird” with Jeff Daniels Feb. 5 at Shubert Theatre, 225 West 44th Street, N.Y.

Registration is required by calling 860-927-3761.