Mobile police make arrest in cold case dating back to 1999

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A more than two-decades old cold case has been closed in Alabama with the arrest of a 42-year-old man.

Mobile Police said officers arrested Jamelle Thomas, of Mobile, on Thursday on a charge of murder for the December 1999 death of Marcel Chandler, 24. who was found shot to death inside his crashed car.

Police did not release details of what led them to Thomas as a suspect.

“For nearly 21 years, I have lived with the pain of not being able to provide the family with closure for the death of Marcel Chandler, which they so richly deserve,” said Major Linda Tims, who served as a lead investigator on the case., in a statement from the police department.

Thomas is being held at Mobile Metro Jail on $250,000 bond, al.com reported. It was unknown if he's represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf. His arraignment is set for Tuesday.