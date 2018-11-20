Mobile home residents who lived in 'squalor' awarded $5.5M

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A jury has awarded more than $5.5 million to 31 residents of a Southern California mobile home park rife with problems including sinkholes, sewage backups and rats.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs said Monday that jurors also found the owners of Friendly Village liable for elder abuse. The amount of punitive damages in that phase of the civil trial will be argued in court next week.

Lead attorney Brian Kabateck says the residents, many elderly, lived in squalor at the property that was once a trash dump for the city of Long Beach.

The lawsuit said the land is constantly shifting, causing electrical problems and structural damage to units.

A woman who answered the phone at Friendly Village on Monday said she couldn't comment on the suit.