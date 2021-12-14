Missouri takes over old rail path to build Rock Island Trail

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A new cross-state recreational trail is a step closer to completion after Missouri announced on Tuesday that it was accepting ownership of an old railroad corridor that can be converted into a park.

The Department of Natural Resources plans to develop a public trail along the 144 miles of the former Chicago, Rock Island and Pacific Railroad corridor, which stretches eastward from Windsor to Beaufort. The property was donated to the state by the Missouri Central Railroad Co., a subsidiary of the utility company Ameren Missouri.