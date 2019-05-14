Missouri senators stall work overnight in protest of GM deal

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Lawmakers in the Conservative Caucus are blocking work from getting done in the Missouri Senate in protest of a proposed incentives package for General Motors.

The group of Republican senators took turns filibustering overnight and into Tuesday morning.

At issue is an effort by Gov. Mike Parson and others to pass a deal offering GM up to $50 million in tax credits to expand an eastern Missouri plant that makes trucks and vans.

The deal hit a snag when Parson tried to pair it with another tax incentive program and a new scholarship. Both are among the Republican governor's top priorities this session.

Senate Conservative Caucus members only want to pass the GM tax incentives, not the governor's other priorities.

Lawmakers face a Friday deadline to pass bills.