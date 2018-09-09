Missouri prison recovering from riot

CAMERON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri prison is struggling to recover from a riot and the following months-long lockdown.

The Kansas City Star reports that Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron is struggling to recover from the May 12 riot.

The prison is working to rebuild staff, ease its lockdown, restore suspended programs and reassure concerned lawmakers.

Officials say that some meals will soon be held outside of cells, recreation time will be increased and normal visiting schedules will be restored by Sept. 14.

The riot began after more than 200 inmates began a sit-in in the dining hall over issues with reductions in recreation time and several programs. About 80 inmates refused to return to their cells and began destroying the central services building.

The facility houses about 1,500 medium and maximum security inmates.

