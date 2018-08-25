Missouri pair makes map of handicapped-accessible restrooms

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri couple have created an online map that shows where there are bathrooms suitable for people with disabilities who need assistance from a caregiver.

The Columbia Missourian reports that David Nykodym and Christina Ingoglia began working on the tool last month.

People can submit locations to be included on the interactive map. The feature also shows locations of restrooms in Missouri that are unisex, for families, large enough for someone to change clothes or have changing-tables. The couple have verified 34 locations.

The couple previously had to memorize locations with handicapped-accessible bathrooms for their daughter, Lily. She has Mowat-Wilson syndrome, a cognitive and speech impairment diagnosis.

Ingoglia says the map will benefit people with disabilities, transgender people and older people who need assistance.

Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com