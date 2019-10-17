Missouri man missing a week found alive in crashed car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 37-year-old Missouri man who had been missing for a week is hospitalized after being found in a wrecked car at the bottom of a ravine.

Lee's Summit police say a dirt bike rider found Ryan Linneman, of Lee's Summit, Wednesday evening in the wreckage along Interstate 470 in Kansas City.

Linneman was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. Lee's Summit police spokesman Sgt. Chris Depue says he did not have an updated condition report Thursday.

Police asked the public for help finding Linneman after he was last seen driving his car on Oct. 9.

The Kansas City Star reports crash investigators determined Linneman's car ran off of Interstate 470 and went down a 50-foot incline. The vehicle landed in a gully that was obscured from the view of passing motorists.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com