Missouri judge rules for gas tax hike on Nov. 6 ballot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a proposed 10-cent gas tax increase can go on Missouri's Nov. 6 ballot.

Circuit Judge Robert Schollmeyer ruled Tuesday that lawmakers did not violate the state Constitution in drafting the measure.

If approved, the tax increase would pay for road and bridge repairs and fund the Highway Patrol.

A Republican lawmaker and limited government advocate had sued to keep the measure off the ballot, arguing it violated the Constitution by dealing with multiple issues. They said they will appeal.

An Olympic medalist tax break was at the core of the bill before lawmakers added the gas tax. Plaintiffs also say lawmakers unconstitutionally changed the bill's original intent.

The judge disagreed, saying both the Olympic tax break and gas tax deal with state revenue laws.