Missouri creek renamed after heroic slave during Civil War

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A creek in an eastern Missouri county has been renamed to commemorate a slave who risked his life to provide information to the Union army during the Civil War.

KSDK-TV reports that Tributary B in St. Charles County was renamed last month to honor Archer Alexander for his heroism. County officials, along with the O'Fallon City Council and Cottleville Board of Aldermen, all passed resolutions to change the creek's name to Archer Alexander Creek.

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann says Alexander came to the area in 1830 as a slave. He says Alexander's owner was a Confederate sympathizer, who had information about Civil War efforts. Ehlmann says Alexander's bold move to share information with the Union army likely saved dozens of lives.

The Missouri and U.S. boards on Geographic Names gave final approval of the decision.

___

Information from: KSDK-TV, http://www.ksdk.com