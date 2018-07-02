Missouri courtrooms see changes to media access

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Media outlets will now be allowed to use cameras and tweet from Missouri courtrooms following recent changes by the state's Supreme Court.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that judges starting Monday will be able to permit more than one photographer in the courtroom in some cases, depending on court approval. Tweeting from the courtroom will also be allowed with prior approval from a judge.

Jean Maneke serves as counsel to the Missouri Press Association. Maneke says compact camera technology spurred the new photography rules, which hadn't been modified since 1995.

Mary Epping is the 13th Judicial Circuit Court administrator. She says her only concerns are photographers being distracting and journalists making errors by not reviewing tweets or misunderstanding legal nuances.

Judges may terminate coverage if media personnel violate court rules or jeopardize participants' rights to a fair trial.

