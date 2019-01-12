Missouri communities get involved in bicentennial event

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — Organizers of Missouri's bicentennial celebration are asking communities to contribute to a quilt and a photography project two years ahead of the event.

The Joplin Globe reports that organizers have already launched several projects to encourage communities to share their history and traditions in the state's 200th anniversary celebration on Aug. 10, 2021.

The photography project involves building a visual record of Missouri history through a collection of 200 photos. The organizing groups have also asked every county and the city of St. Louis to make a single block for the quilt project. Both projects will tour across the state next year and in 2021.

Bicentennial coordinator Michael Sweeney says organizers wanted the projects to be easy to engage in and produce content that have use long past the event.

___

Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe, http://www.joplinglobe.com