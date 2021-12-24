Missouri boarding school doctor accused of child sex crimes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — The doctor for a private Christian boarding school that has been the focus of an abuse investigation in Missouri was charged with child sex crimes.

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for David Earl Smock, 57, the longtime physician for Agape Boarding School, the Kansas City Star reported. Smock is charged with second-degree statutory sodomy, third-degree child molestation of a child less than 14 years of age and enticement or attempted enticement of a child less than 15 years of age, court records show.