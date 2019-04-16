Missouri bill would undo law on where attorney general lives

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are trying to strip residency requirements for the state's attorney general.

Lawmakers on Tuesday gave initial approval to a bill to change a state law dictating that Missouri's top attorney live in the "seat of government."

That's been interpreted by some to mean the capital, Jefferson City.

The issue came up when U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley served as attorney general before his November election to the Senate.

Democrats in 2017 said that Hawley was violating the law by living in nearby Columbia. He responded by renting an apartment in Jefferson City.

The measure needs another House vote to go to the Senate.