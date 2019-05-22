Missouri, Kansas clean up from latest round of storms

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Parts of Missouri and Kansas are cleaning up from severe storms that churned up tornadoes and caused renewed flooding concerns.

River levels were again rising Wednesday along rivers and creeks one day after storms demolished a racetrack grandstand and damaged buildings in a wild animal park in Missouri before rumbling through downtown St. Louis. Funnel clouds were reported near St. Louis, but damage was minimal. And nearly 20,000 hockey fans were oblivious inside the Enterprise Center, where the Blues beat San Jose to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals.

The deluge inundated roadways, closing highways in 17 Kansas counties, along with more than 330 Missouri roads.

Amtrak also suspended train service Wednesday and Thursday along a route between St. Louis and Kansas City because of congestion and flood-related delays.