Missouri House advancing bill on opioid crisis

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House is advancing a bill aimed at fighting the opioid crisis with drug take-back programs and limits on prescriptions.

The proposal would limit initial painkiller prescriptions to seven-day supplies for acute pain. Cancer and hospice patients would be exempt, and doctors could write longer prescriptions if they deem it necessary.

Rolla Republican Rep. Keith Frederick's measure also would allow for drug take-back programs in the state. Currently, local pharmacies are barred from taking prescriptions they didn't dispense. If made law, the measure would allow for drop-off boxes for unused prescriptions at pharmacies approved by the Drug Enforcement Agency.

The bill needs final approval in the House to move to the Senate.

Opioids bill is HB 2105 .