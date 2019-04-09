Missouri House advances bill to collect online sales taxes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A bill advancing in the Missouri House would require out-of-state retailers to collect taxes on online sales to Missourians.

Lawmakers voted 78-72 on Tuesday to give the measure initial approval.

The bill follows a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year that gave states the ability to collect sales taxes from out-of-state retailers who sell items to their residents.

The proposal by Republican Rep. J. Eggleston would only apply to online retailers that sell at least $100,000 in products to Missouri residents or make at least 200 separate sales over a year.

Legislative researchers have estimated the tax could bring in as much as $100 million in tax revenue to the state once it's fully implemented, but that figure is based on a previous version of Eggleston's bill.