Mississippi state House member released after stroke

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A northeast Mississippi state House member has been released from a hospital following what his colleagues are calling a mild stroke.

Local news outlets report that Rep. Gary Chism, a Columbus Republican, suffered a stroke on Saturday and was released Sunday.

Fellow Rep. Rob Roberson, a Starkville Republican, says Chism had been feeling poorly and relatives persuaded him to go to the hospital when they noticed stroke symptoms.

Chism, the chairman of the House Insurance Committee, represents District 37, which includes parts of Lowndes, Clay and Oktibbeha counties.

First elected in 2000, the 67-year-old Chism is co-owner of Columbus Insurance Services.