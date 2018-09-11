Mississippi sets 1-day hearing to start state budget process

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers will hold a single day of public hearings next week to start the months-long process of writing a state budget.

Hearings are set for Monday at the Woolfolk state office building, across the street from the state Capitol in downtown Jackson.

State agencies have already submitted requests for the 2020 budget year, which begins July 1, 2019.

The Budget Committee used to hold several days of hearings each September to ask questions of state agency leaders.

The schedule has been condensed to a single day with only a few agencies — the Public Employees Retirement System; the departments of corrections, education and public safety; Medicaid; and Child Protective Services.

Among those not on the public hearings list are universities, community colleges and the Health Department.