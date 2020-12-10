Mississippi school district's chief to retire in June

CLINTON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi school district will soon be searching for someone to replace its superintendent.

The Clinton Public School District announced Wednesday that Superintendent Tim Martin will retire at the end of the 2020-2021 school year, WLBT-TV reported.

Martin has accepted a position as assistant executive director for the Mississippi School Boards Association. He will stay with the school district through June 30.

Martin has worked in the district as an administrator for 22 years and will retire after 32 years in education.

“In my time with the Clinton Public School District, I have worked with some of the finest professionals who are dedicated and passionate about teaching and learning,” Martin said in a statement. “This year, I have been amazed at what our teachers and administrators have accomplished during the biggest crisis of our lifetime, the COVID-19 pandemic.”