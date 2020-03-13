Mississippi reports 2 more cases of new coronavirus; total 3

Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in the same Mississippi county where the state's first person to test positive lives, the Mississippi State Department of Health said Friday.

A woman over the age of 65 who recently traveled to North Carolina has been hospitalized and a man who recently traveled to Florida is isolating himself at home to avoid spreading the virus, a news release said.

Both are from Forrest County, where the state said Wednesday that another man who recently traveled to Florida had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in quarantine at home.

“We are conducting further investigation to determine if and how these cases might be connected to the first presumptive case. At this point, that is not clear, but we are thoroughly exploring all possibilities,” State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs said.

Most people with the disease called COVID-19 have only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of those infected get well. Recovery takes about two weeks for people with mild symptoms but can take three to six weeks for those with more severe illness, according to the World Health Organization.

Dobbs said the department now recommends that nursing homes and other long-term health facilities stop “group social activities” and urges people to avoid gatherings of more than 250 people.

On Thursday, health officials said people with health problems should avoid such gatherings and advised long-term care facilities to restrict visitation. Mississippi's Department of Corrections suspended visitation to state inmates.

In addition to Forrest County cases, some Mississippi residents in the state’s northwest corner are on home quarantine after possible exposure to a case in nearby Memphis, Tennessee.

The Mississippi Museum of Natural Science closed and its April 4 NatureFest was postponed, the museum said in a news release.

Comedian Tracy Morgan's show Friday at Horseshoe Tunica was being postponed, a news release said. The 30th Annual Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Basketball Classic would be played Friday but only immediate family and high-school and college basketball coaches would be admitted, the Mississippi Association of Coaches said.

A Lynyrd Skynrd concert scheduled March 20 in Tupelo has been postponed; the band tweeted Thursday that it was putting off all concerts in March.

McConnaughey reported from New Orleans.

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

