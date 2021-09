JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The state of Mississippi has developed a website for people to report suspected cases of human trafficking and find help for victims.

There were 214 reports of suspected human trafficking in Mississippi from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020, according to the Department of Public Safety. Out of those reports, 210 were sex trafficking reports and eight were sex and/or labor trafficking reports. Just over 200 victims were reported as being potential minors.