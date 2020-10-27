Mississippi city gets new police chief

PICAYUNE, Miss. (AP) — A familiar face has been named chief of police in a south Mississippi city.

Frederick Drennan began his second stint as chief in Picayune on Monday. He served in the same post from 1989 to 1996, WLOX-TV reported.

“I believe in accountability, from the chief down to every officer on the job,” Drennan told the television station. “I believe in professionalism and in training for police officers.”

Drennan’s 40 years of law enforcement experience includes 25 years at the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Department in Louisiana where he led the investigative division, and an additional eight years as the police chief in Slidell. He also served as mayor of Slidell for eight years until 2018 when he retired.

Still, Drennan said Picayune is his home. “My roots are here,” Drennan said.

City Manager Jim Luke, a former police chief himself, said he worked to bring Drennan back to Picayune.

“We’re honored and excited to bring a hometown guy back. He did a great job when he was here before. He’s so experienced and we’re glad to get him back,” Luke said.

Drennan was unofficially sworn in as chief Monday but a formal swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 5:30 p.m. at Picayune City Hall