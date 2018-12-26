Mississippi chief justice: Time for another to lead court

Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice William Waller Jr., gestures as he presents his agency's budget requests for the state fiscal year 2016 at a hearing before the Joint Legislative Budget Committee in Jackson, Miss. The 66-year old Waller says he will retire from the bench Jan. 31, 2019, noting he is in good health and "it's just time" to step away from public service after 21 years on the Supreme Court, with the last 10 as chief justice.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Outgoing Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr. says he's stepping down Jan. 31 because it's time for someone else to take on the role.

He says he's still considering a run for governor, but leaning against it.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Waller counted among his successes a pay raise for judges, an expansion of drug courts, and a growing electronic record system. The court also decreed criminal court rules that have helped defendants see judges more quickly, and get access to bail and public defenders.

Waller's court has at times questioned problems with forensic evidence, but passed when asked to rule on the legality of Mississippi's cap on noneconomic lawsuit damages.

Waller says his biggest regret is not getting a statewide system of county courts.