Mississippi River flooding threat delays Bourbon Street work

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The possibility of flooding along the Mississippi River has delayed reconstruction work on New Orleans' famed Bourbon Street.

The city said in a news release Wednesday night that work will not resume as scheduled now that Mardi Gras celebrations are over. Contractors had stopped most work last month to minimize the impact on Mardi Gras events.

Officials say work will not resume until the Mississippi River water level in New Orleans drops. That's not expected until the end of March.

City officials say the second phase of the project is more than halfway finished. Reconstruction has been completed in several blocks, with a better drainage and sewer system. There also are new sidewalks and smoother pavement.

The project is to be completed by the end of summer.