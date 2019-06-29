Mississippi ACLU director leaves amid attorney general race

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi is stepping down as she runs for statewide office.

Jennifer Riley Collins of Clinton is the only Democrat running for attorney general. Three Republicans are in the race, and she will face that party's nominee in the Nov. 5 general election.

The 53-year-old Collins is an attorney and retired U.S. Army colonel. She has led the state ACLU for six years, since returning to Mississippi from military service. The organization says its membership has grown from 700 to almost 3,000 while she has been director.

Collins said Friday that she wants to devote all her energy to running for office.

The fourth-term attorney general, Jim Hood, is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor.