Missing swimmer fell into Skykomish River

INDEX, Wash. (AP) — Authorities on Tuesday are expected to resume the search for a missing swimmer who had plunged into the Skykomish River near the Eagle Falls waterfall.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says it tried to find the 24-year-old man from Woodinville late Monday afternoon, after he was swept downstream and disappeared from the surface.

KOMO-TV reports that the man was with a friend on Memorial Day trying to reach for a rope swing on the other side of the bank when he landed in the water and then went under.

The friend made it to the other side.

The sheriff's office says the river is dangerous this time of year because the water is running fast and high.