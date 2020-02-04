Missing couple found dead in San Bernardino Mountains

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) — A couple who disappeared last week were found dead near a trail in the San Bernardino National Forest, authorities said Tuesday.

Ria Williams and her boyfriend, Paul Stockwell, were found Monday afternoon near Cougar Crest Trail in the Fawnskin area near Big Bear Lake, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Their bodies were found about a half-mile into forest, authorities said.

Williams, 27, of Santa Ana and Stockwell, 29, of Big Bear, were last seen in Big Bear on Jan. 29.

“Neither of the missing person reports indicated any suspicious circumstances or reason to suspect foul play," the Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Williams' car was found in the parking area near the trail shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday, leading to a search of the area, according to the Sheriff's Department.

The cause of their deaths is under investigation.