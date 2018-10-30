Missing class ring found 32 years later in neighboring state

NATALBANY, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been reunited with his high school class ring that went missing 32 years ago.

The Daily Star of Hammond reports the ring was found in Wiggins, Mississippi, and recently returned to Natalbany resident Luis Alvarez. Alvarez says the ring commemorating his 1984 graduation from Natalbany Baptist High School went missing in 1986. He says he's not sure how it ended up in Mississippi.

Natalbany Baptist Church administrator Hope Taylor says someone found it in a park and dropped it off at the Wiggins Baptist Church with a letter. She says it went unclaimed until someone mailed her church the ring, which has Alvarez's name and "Natalbany Baptist" etched on it. Alvarez now as two copies of the ring as he had ordered a replacement.

