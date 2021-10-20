Missing boy's mother, man, plead not guilty to charges

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — The mother of a missing 5-year-old New Hampshire boy and a man who was arrested with her in New York pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to witness tampering and child endangerment charges as authorities continue to search for the child.

Meanwhile, investigators now believe that the boy, Elijah Lewis, was last seen at his home in Merrimack sometime within the last 30 days, the attorney general's office said. The office initially said Elijah was last seen about six months ago. Investigators have searched the area by helicopter and a nearby lake by boat.