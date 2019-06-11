Missing Michigan dog turns up months later, miles away

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A dog that vanished from her northern Michigan home turned up more than two months later roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) away.

WPBN-TV reports Hazel disappeared in March from Traverse City while her family was on vacation and Jennifer Janiga says they immediately started searching for her when they returned.

Janiga says she was "riding around with food, treats and a leash in my car" as she held out hope. The TV station says she got a call from her veterinarian saying the dog — which had an identifying microchip — was found 73 days after going missing by a couple in Leelanau County.

Janiga says Hazel "jumped in my husband's arms" and "knew that she was home." She had cuts and lost weight, but is doing OK.

Information from: WPBN-TV, http://www.tv7-4.com