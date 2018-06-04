Missing Arizona woman found in upstate New York

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities in upstate New York have found an Arizona woman who went missing over two months ago.

The Times Union reports police identified 38-year-old Amanda Hanover of Gilbert, Arizona, over the weekend after contacting relatives and searching a national missing persons database. Hanover was found wandering in the Schenectady suburb of Niskayuna Saturday with two Amtrak tickets and a note with three phone numbers.

Police say Hanover didn't know her name or where she was from.

Authorities say Hanover went to visit a California relative on Mar. 15 before she disappeared. Police say she traveled to Canada at least twice before going to Burlington, Vermont and Albany.

Hanover's mother says her daughter started suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after a 2017 attack.

Information from: Times Union, http://www.timesunion.com