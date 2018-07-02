Missing 74-year-old Midland woman found dead

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Police say a 74-year-old Midland woman missing for a week has been found dead.

Midland police say a person is in custody on unrelated charges. No other details about the death of Victoria Kilbourne were disclosed in a statement released Sunday.

Family and friends had reported Kilbourne missing and likely endangered on June 25. She had no medical issues, but her lack of communication at the time was unusual.

Kilbourne was a hairdresser.