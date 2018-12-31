Misconduct lawsuit against Douglas County sheriff advances

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal judge in Nebraska cited 15 sexual misconduct cases involving deputies or other employees in refusing to dismiss a woman's lawsuit against the Douglas County sheriff and his office.

The Omaha World Herald reports that U.S. District Judge Joseph Bataillon says the cases date back 20 years and raise concerns that Sheriff Tim Dunning and his office failed "to train or supervise its employees on sexual misconduct."

The woman alleges that Dunning was indifferent to sexual misconduct in his office after Deputy Cory Cooper in 2013 made her perform a sex act on him. Cooper was sentenced to misdemeanor assault in 2015 and served six months in jail.

Dunning says he wasn't indifferent toward misconduct, noting that suspensions or terminations occurred when a case was corroborated.

Douglas County attorneys have appealed Bataillon's decision.

___

Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com