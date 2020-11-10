Mirakhor to give lecture on racism, migration

The Greater Washington Coalition for Jewish Life will present a lecture by Professor Leah Mirakhor Nov. 15 at 9:45 a.m. via Zoom.

Mirakhor is a lecturer at Yale University in the program in ethnicity, racism and migration, where she teaches classes on migrant and refugee literature, creative non-fiction and American and global Anglophone literature, culture and art.

Her writing has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, Artforum, Bookforum, The Times Literary Supplement, The Los Angeles Review of Books, The Yale Review, African American Review, The James Baldwin Review, and Studies in American Jewish Literature.

Mirakhor is working on a book about her family’s migration from the Middle East to the U.S.

For more information and RSVP, email jewishlifect.gmail.com.