Minor clashes at marches honoring Greek youth shot by police Dec. 6, 2021 Updated: Dec. 6, 2021 3:02 p.m.
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek police fired tear gas Monday to disperse youths attacking them with firebombs and stones in the northern city of Thessaloniki at a march marking the 13th anniversary of the fatal police shooting of a teenager.
No arrests or injuries were reported after the clashes, which did not last long. They followed an otherwise peaceful march by about 6,000 people.