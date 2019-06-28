Minor, Rockwell to visit Hickory Stick

Hickory Stick Bookshop in Washington will present a conversation between award-winning illustrator Wendell Minor and Abigail Rockwell July 6 at 3 p.m. in celebration of the release of Norman Rockwell’s “My Adventures as an Illustrator: The Definitive Edition.”

Abigail Rockwell, Rockwell’s granddaughter, is the editor and author of a new introduction of the book.

Book signing opportunities will be available at the 2 Green Hill Road store.