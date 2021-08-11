Minnesota to require COVID shots or tests for state workers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota state employees will be required to prove that they've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or agree to undergo weekly testing before they can return to the office, Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday.

State agency employees who work in person will be required to show their proof of vaccination and attest to their vaccination status by Sept. 8. Employees who haven't been vaccinated by then will be required to test negative for the coronavirus at least once a week in order to work on site.