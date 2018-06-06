Minnesota teen wins international Quran award

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota teenager representing the United States has won a prestigious Quran recitation competition after besting 103 other contestants from around the world.

Ahmad Burhan Mohamed, a junior at Ubah Medical Academy charter school in Hopkins, became the first American to win the Dubai International Holy Quran Award Tuesday. The annual contest held in the United Arab Emirates involves reciting passages from the Islamic holy book from memory. The top award also includes a $68,000 cash prize.

Burhan attends prayers at the Abubakar Islamic Center in Minneapolis and began memorizing the Quran at a young age.

Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations executive director Jaylani Hussein says Minnesotans should be proud of Burhan's accomplishment. Community members are planning a welcoming party when he returns from Dubai Wednesday night.