Minnesota records 7 new COVID deaths, 754 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota health officials on Sunday reported seven new COVID-19 deaths, raising the state’s death to 1,706 since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Of the new deaths, six were in long-term care or assisted living facilities while one was in a private home.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Sunday reported 754 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 65,152.

A total of 290 patients were currently hospitalized as of Sunday, including 152 in intensive care units. That’s down from 307 total hospitalizations on Saturday, including 140 in intensive care.