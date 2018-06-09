Minnesota pig farmers fear impact of Mexico trade dispute

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota's agriculture commissioner says President Donald Trump's trade policies are damaging the state's rural economy.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that Mexico has placed a 10 percent tariff on U.S pork products in response to U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs. The pork tariff will double next month.

Commissioner David Frederickson says the policies are affecting beginning farmers in particular. Hog prices have been declining in recent months because of the trade dispute.

Minnesota Pork Producers Association CEO David Preisler says farmers were expected to see $10 in profit on every animal they sold this year. He says farmers are now expected to lose $15 per animal.

Mexico buys nearly two billion pounds of pork from the U.S. annually, more than any other nation.

___

Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mprnews.org