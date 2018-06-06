Minnesota parents seek changes to child protection laws

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A group of Minnesota parents are seeking for some of the state's child protection laws to be declared unconstitutional, alleging they deprive families of due process.

The Star Tribune reports that the Stop Child Protection Services From Legally Kidnapping organization filed a letter in federal court Tuesday. The letter says the laws are overly broad and put children at risk of being removed from safe homes.

The organization says it's found nearly 50 cases where children were wrongly removed from homes and placed in foster care using false or disputed evidence. The group alleges that the state's laws criminalize parents for routine parental discipline and disproportionately impact black families.

Human Services Commissioner Emily Piper says the state is making changes, such as enhanced training and additional funding.

___

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com