Minnesota drive-ins struggle in evolving movie market





















Photo: Lacey Young, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Image 1 of 6 In a June 29, 2018 photo, an old film cutting machine sits alongside an empty film reel in a projection booth turned storage shed at the Starlite Drive-In Theater in Litchfield, Minn. (Lacey Young/Minnesota Public Radio via AP) less In a June 29, 2018 photo, an old film cutting machine sits alongside an empty film reel in a projection booth turned storage shed at the Starlite Drive-In Theater in Litchfield, Minn. (Lacey Young/Minnesota ... more Photo: Lacey Young, AP Image 2 of 6 In a June 29, 2018 photo, Lynn, Thomas and Dave Quincer, 18, stand for a portrait inside the Starlight Drive-In Theater's snack bar in Litchfield, Minn. Thomas is the youngest of The Quincer's four children. (Lacey Young/Minnesota Public Radio via AP) less In a June 29, 2018 photo, Lynn, Thomas and Dave Quincer, 18, stand for a portrait inside the Starlight Drive-In Theater's snack bar in Litchfield, Minn. Thomas is the youngest of The Quincer's four children. ... more Photo: Lacey Young, AP Image 3 of 6 In a June 29, 2018 photo, Dave Quincer, owner of the Starlite Drive-In Theater, walks around outside the ticket booth during the first movie in the double feature at the Starlite Drive-In Theater in Litchfield, Minn. (Lacey Young/Minnesota Public Radio via AP) less In a June 29, 2018 photo, Dave Quincer, owner of the Starlite Drive-In Theater, walks around outside the ticket booth during the first movie in the double feature at the Starlite Drive-In Theater in Litchfield, ... more Photo: Lacey Young, AP Image 4 of 6 In a June 29, 2018 photo, Henry Fitzsimmons scoops popcorn for a customer inside the snack bar building at the Starlite Drive-In Theater in Litchfield, Minn. Fitzsimmons is the best friend of Thomas Quincer, owner Dave Quincer's youngest son. (Lacey Young/Minnesota Public Radio via AP) less In a June 29, 2018 photo, Henry Fitzsimmons scoops popcorn for a customer inside the snack bar building at the Starlite Drive-In Theater in Litchfield, Minn. Fitzsimmons is the best friend of Thomas Quincer, ... more Photo: Lacey Young, AP Image 5 of 6 In a June 29, 2018 photo, a sign directs guests to their movie, along with assigning each movie a radio station for in-car listening, at the Starlite Drive-In Theater in Litchfield, Minn. (Lacey Young/Minnesota Public Radio via AP) less In a June 29, 2018 photo, a sign directs guests to their movie, along with assigning each movie a radio station for in-car listening, at the Starlite Drive-In Theater in Litchfield, Minn. (Lacey ... more Photo: Lacey Young, AP Image 6 of 6 In a June 29, 2018 photo, Siblings play on the back of their family's pick-up truck before the start of a double-feature at the Starlite Drive-In Theater in Litchfield, Minn. The family's haul included a mattress, folding chairs, drinks and snacks. (Lacey Young/Minnesota Public Radio via AP) less In a June 29, 2018 photo, Siblings play on the back of their family's pick-up truck before the start of a double-feature at the Starlite Drive-In Theater in Litchfield, Minn. The family's haul included a ... more Photo: Lacey Young, AP Minnesota drive-ins struggle in evolving movie market 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

LITCHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Hollywood's demands and the changing economics of the film industry are making it tough for the owners of Minnesota's remaining drive-in movie theaters to make ends meet.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports that in the 1950s, there were nearly 80 drive-in theaters across the state. Now there are just six in the cities of Elko, Long Prairie, Warren, Lake Elmo, Litchfield and Luverne.

Dave Quincer is among the state's drive-in owners questioning the future of his business. The 53-year-old says he's been pouring money into his Litchfield drive-in, Starlite, since he bought it a few years ago.

Quincer, a fourth generation drive-in theater owner, says he thinks he can get his theater through this season, but will require a lot of money for next year.

___

Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mprnews.org