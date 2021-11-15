Minnesota city woos telecommuters with robust internet, cash

BEMIDJI, Minn. (AP) — Last year, like many Americans, Matt Fahrenbruch found himself suddenly doing his job from home. He lived in Topeka, Kansas, where he audited programs for the state Legislature.
As remote work continued during the pandemic, and his team’s productivity didn’t suffer, he began to realize that if he could work from home, then home could be anywhere he wanted. He and his wife had often thought about relocating to the Upper Midwest. Fahrenbruch, 39, had studied at the University of North Dakota, and they loved the region.