Minnesota State Fair sets attendance record of 2.1M

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota State Fair has wrapped up another year with another attendance record.

Fair officials say the 2019 edition of the Great Minnesota Get-Together finished Monday with a 12-day total attendance of more than 2.1 million, thanks to a record Labor Day turnout of 184,740. That beats the previous overall attendance record of more than 2 million set last year.

This year's State Fair saw six daily record attendance days, including opening day on Aug. 22 with 133,326 visitors.

The fair's agricultural and creative competitions drew more than 42,000 entries this year. The Purple Ribbon Livestock Auction on Aug. 24 set 12 new record prices and raised more than $775,000 to benefit youth programs statewide.

The 2020 Minnesota State Fair will run Aug. 27 through Labor Day, Sept. 7.